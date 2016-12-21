BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake in Alere, Micron Technology
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
Dec 21 Open Text Corp :
* OpenText Corp - share split will be implemented by way of a share dividend whereby shareholders of record at close of business on Jan 9, 2017
* OpenText announces 2-for-1 share split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bridgeline Digital qtrly loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: