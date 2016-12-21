Dec 21 AAR Corp :

* AAR Corp says net debt at Nov. 30, 2016 was $140.3 million compared to $143.7 million at Aug. 31, 2016

* AAR Corp says has learned that United States government accountability office yesterday denied Dyncorp's protest of contract award to AAR airlift

* AAR reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $423.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.26