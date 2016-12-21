BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake in Alere, Micron Technology
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
Dec 21 CalAmp Corp :
* CalAmp Corp- Vitelle will remain as CFO until his successor is found, to ensure an orderly and seamless transition
* CalAmp Corp - company has initiated a comprehensive search to identify Vitelle's successor
* CalAmp announces planned retirement of chief financial officer Rick Vitelle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bridgeline Digital qtrly loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: