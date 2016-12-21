BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake in Alere, Micron Technology
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
Dec 21 Vericel Corp -
* Vericel Corporation announces exercise of underwriters' over-allotment option and closing of $20 million offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
* Bridgeline Digital qtrly loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: