BRIEF-Dynatronics Corp Q3 sales $7.7 million
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders per share - basic $0.28
Dec 21 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
* Anadarko petroleum corp - deal for $1.24 billion
* Anadarko petroleum corp- transaction is expected to close during q1 of 2017
* Anadarko petroleum- midstream assets in marcellus owned by western gas partners, lp, co's sponsored master limited partnership excluded from agreement
* Press release - anadarko announces sale of marcellus shale natural gas assets
* Bovie Medical Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results and introduces fiscal year 2017 financial outlook