Dec 21 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc -

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc says board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share

* Models its fiscal 2016 net earnings per diluted share to be at low end of $4.50 to just over $5.00 range

* Says One Kings Lane Inc personalizationmall.com excluded from comparable sales calculation

* Q3 same store sales fell 1.4 percent

* Models 2016 earnings per share to be at low end of $4.50 to just over $5.00 range that it earned over past several years, during heavy investment phase

* FY earnings per share view $4.73, revenue view $12.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.85

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $3.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.01 billion