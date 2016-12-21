BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake in Alere, Micron Technology
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
Dec 21 Align Technology Inc
* In Nov 2016, German Federal Court of Justice, Bundesgerichtshof, upheld a decision that one of Co's patents is invalid, and that one is partially invalid
* Says district Court of Dusseldorf found that Ortho Caps infringes four of patents
* Says it, however, is not relying upon either of these two patents to enforce infringement judgments against Ortho Caps
* Says it ultimately requires only one infringed patent to be upheld as valid for litigation to succeed
* Align Technology provides update on pending German patent infringement litigation against Ortho Caps
* Bridgeline Digital qtrly loss per share $0.03