BRIEF-Dynatronics Corp Q3 sales $7.7 million
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders per share - basic $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Roche Holding Ag
* Ocrevus demonstrated a favorable safety profile in three large phase III studies
* Primary endpoint was met in all three studies for Ocrevus
* Positive phase III results of Genentech's Investigational Medicine Ocrevus (Ocrelizumab) published in New England Journal of Medicine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders per share - basic $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bovie Medical Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results and introduces fiscal year 2017 financial outlook