BRIEF-Dynatronics Corp Q3 sales $7.7 million
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders per share - basic $0.28
Dec 21 Sunoco LP -
* Sunoco LP says has amended certain key items of its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility and $2.0 billion term loan agreement
* Amended certain key items of term loan agreement to provide temporary covenant relief and financial flexibility over upcoming quarters
* Amendment include maximum leverage ratio to be increased to 6.75x beginning in Q4 2016 through 12/31/2017 with following step-downs thereafter
* Sunoco LP announces amendment to its credit facilities
* Bovie Medical Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results and introduces fiscal year 2017 financial outlook