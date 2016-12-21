BRIEF-Dynatronics Corp Q3 sales $7.7 million
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders per share - basic $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Brookfield Renewable Partners LP :
* Brookfield Renewable Partners LP - authorized to repurchase up to 8.3 million units, representing approximately 5% of issued and outstanding units
* Brookfield Renewable renews normal course issuer bid
* Brookfield Renewable renews normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders per share - basic $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bovie Medical Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results and introduces fiscal year 2017 financial outlook