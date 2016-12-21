BRIEF-Dynatronics Corp Q3 sales $7.7 million
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders per share - basic $0.28
Dec 21 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc :
* Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc- secured a new incremental term loan facility for its pending acquisition of Fairpoint Communications Inc
* Consolidated Communications - incremental term loan facility provides that co may incur in single draw aggregate principal amount of up to $935 million
* Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc - new facility has an interest rate of libor plus 3.00 percent and greater of a 1.00 percent libor floor
* Consolidated Communications secures commitments for acquisition debt financing
* Bovie Medical Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results and introduces fiscal year 2017 financial outlook