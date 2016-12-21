BRIEF-Dynatronics Corp Q3 sales $7.7 million
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders per share - basic $0.28
Dec 21 Miza Enterprises Inc
* Miza Enterprises Inc. announces stock split
* Company's common shares will be split on basis of three new shares for each one old share
* Record date for stock split is december 30, 2016
* Bovie Medical Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results and introduces fiscal year 2017 financial outlook