(Corrects headline to clarify Hypermarcas in talks to sell diaper unit, not whole company)

Dec 22 Ontex Group NV :

* Ontex confirms discussions regarding possible acquisition of the personal hygiene business of Hypermarcas, in Brazil

* These discussions with the Brazilian company are at an advanced stage, and neither party is legally bound to proceed with transaction

