BRIEF-Patriot National announces review of strategic alternatives
* Patriot national announces review of strategic alternatives
(Corrects headline to clarify Hypermarcas in talks to sell diaper unit, not whole company)
Dec 22 Ontex Group NV :
* Ontex confirms discussions regarding possible acquisition of the personal hygiene business of Hypermarcas, in Brazil
* These discussions with the Brazilian company are at an advanced stage, and neither party is legally bound to proceed with transaction
* There can be no assurance that a transaction will ultimately materialize Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom; Editing by Adrian Croft)
* Patriot national announces review of strategic alternatives
* Innovative industrial properties acquires maryland property and enters into long-term lease with holistic industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: