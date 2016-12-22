BRIEF-Patriot National announces review of strategic alternatives
* Patriot national announces review of strategic alternatives
Dec 22 KBR Inc
* Provide engineering and design management services to John Holland for AU$600 million Mernda Rail Extension Project in Melbourne
* Revenue associated with two Australian defense infrastructure projects was booked into E&C backlog in Q3 2016
* KBR awarded multiple Australian infrastructure services contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patriot national announces review of strategic alternatives
* Innovative industrial properties acquires maryland property and enters into long-term lease with holistic industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: