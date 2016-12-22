Dec 22 Trinet Group Inc

* Atairos to acquire ownership stake in Trinet from General Atlantic; Trinet welcomes new strategic investor and board member

* Trinet Group Inc says Michael Angelakis, chairman and chief executive officer of Atairos, will join Trinet's board of directors

* Michael Angelakis, CEO of Atairos, will join Trinet's board, increasing total number of Trinet directors to ten

* Trinet Group Inc- Atairos will buy about $440 million ownership stake in trinet by purchasing about 17.7 million shares of common stock for $25.00 per share

* Trinet Group Inc says Atairos group investment represents an approximately 26 percent ownership position in Trinet