BRIEF-India's PVP Ventures March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 265.8 million rupees versus 53.2 million rupees year ago
Dec 22 CIT Group Inc
* CIT announces early tender results for its offer to exchange its 5.000% senior unsecured notes due in May 2017
* CIT Group Inc says offer to exchange all of outstanding 5.000% senior unsecured notes due 2017 for newly issued 5.000% senior unsecured notes due 2018
* CIT Group Inc says old notes tendered prior to early deadline will be exchanged on December 23, 2016
* CIT Group Inc says exchange offer remains open and is scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on January 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT/KARLSRUHE, May 30 A German academic is seeking an urgent court injunction to exempt the Bundesbank from buying billions of euros worth of bonds under the European Central Bank's stimulus programme, arguing the risks for taxpayers have become "unbearable".