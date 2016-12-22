Dec 22 Stone Energy Corp

* Stone Energy Corporation announces successful resolution of motion to appoint equity committee, restructuring plan solicitation status and approval of first day motions

* Stone Energy says on Dec 16, Ad Hoc Group of co's stockholders filed a motion to appoint official committee of equity security holders in connection with co's chap 11 proceedings

* At a hearing on December 21, 2016, court entered an order resolving equity committee motion

* Stone Energy says on Dec 20, co entered into new confidentiality agreements with an Ad Hoc Group of certain holders of co's convertible notes due 2017, senior notes due 2022

* Stone Energy says will commence solicitation of Stone's stockholders for acceptance of existing plan on or before December 30, 2016