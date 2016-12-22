Dec 22 Renren Inc

* Renren announces formation of special committee and receipt of preliminary non-binding proposal

* Preliminary non-binding proposal would value SpinCo at $500 million, net of debt

* Board of directors of company has formed a special committee to review terms of a proposed spin-off

* Board received a preliminary non-binding proposal to purchase any shares of SpinCo that are not distributed in proposed spin-off

* Renren Inc says proposal from Joseph Chen, co's CEO, James Jian Liu and Softbank Group Capital Limited, an affiliate of SB Pan Pacific Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: