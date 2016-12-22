Dec 22 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals - To engage with U.S. FDA to discuss Phase III development plans; trials in adults with IBS-C expected to begin in H2 of 2017

* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals - Co, Allergan pursuing patent protection for CR1 and CR2 that, if issued, is expected to provide patent coverage into mid-2030s

* Press Release - Ironwood and Allergan report topline phase IIB data supporting advancement of linaclotide colonic release-1 (CR1) in IBS-C