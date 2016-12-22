Dec 22 Rite Aid Corp

* Rite Aid reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 revenue $8.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.23 billion

* Q3 same store sales fell 3.4 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

"reimbursement rates remain our largest challenge and we expect that to continue for remainder of fiscal year"