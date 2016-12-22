Dec 22 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals earns milestone payment from Janssen for advancing a new program under GI collaboration

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - earned $5 million milestone payment from Janssen Biotech associated with validation of undisclosed target to treat patients with gastrointestinal autoimmune disease

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - under collaboration, Ionis,Janssen will continue to evaluate target with goal of advancing an antisense drug into development

* Ionis Pharma -under terms of agreement, co is eligible to receive nearly $800 million in development, regulatory, sales milestone payments, license fees

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc - will receive tiered royalties that on average are double-digits on sales from any product that is commercialized