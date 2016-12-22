BRIEF-Patriot National announces review of strategic alternatives
* Patriot national announces review of strategic alternatives
Dec 22 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ionis Pharmaceuticals earns milestone payment from Janssen for advancing a new program under GI collaboration
* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - earned $5 million milestone payment from Janssen Biotech associated with validation of undisclosed target to treat patients with gastrointestinal autoimmune disease
* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - under collaboration, Ionis,Janssen will continue to evaluate target with goal of advancing an antisense drug into development
* Ionis Pharma -under terms of agreement, co is eligible to receive nearly $800 million in development, regulatory, sales milestone payments, license fees
* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc - will receive tiered royalties that on average are double-digits on sales from any product that is commercialized
* Innovative industrial properties acquires maryland property and enters into long-term lease with holistic industries