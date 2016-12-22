BRIEF-Patriot National announces review of strategic alternatives
* Patriot national announces review of strategic alternatives
Dec 22 Wellcare Health Plans Inc :
* Wellcare to acquire Medicaid assets of Phoenix Health Plan in Arizona
* Wellcare Health Plans Inc - financial terms of transaction are not being disclosed
* Transaction is expected to be funded with available cash on hand.
* Innovative industrial properties acquires maryland property and enters into long-term lease with holistic industries