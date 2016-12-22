Dec 22 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc :

* Protalix Biotherapeutics - expects to report interim top-line results from study during first week of Jan 2017, and full results before end of Q1 of 2017

* Protalix Biotherapeutics announces last patient enrolled in the Air Dnase phase II clinical trial for cystic fibrosis