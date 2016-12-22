Dec 22 Point Loma Resources Ltd
* Deal for consideration of 1.250 million common shares of
point loma
* Acquisition is anticipated to close in january 2017
* Point Loma Resources Ltd - in a separate transaction,
point loma has cancelled previous senior secured convertible
debenture maturing on June 28, 2021
* Point Loma Resources Ltd - deal for purchase price of cdn.
$500,000 paid with issuance of 1.25 common shares of point loma
* Point Loma Resources - cancellation of convertible
debenture, issuance of new convertible debentures is result of
sale by madalena to 2 independent parties
* Point Loma Resources - as result of the sale, principal
amount owing by corporation under new convertible debentures has
been reduced by cdn. $500,000
* Point Loma Resources announces agreement to acquire a
private oil and gas company
