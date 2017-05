Dec 22 Bioanalytical Systems Inc :

* Bioanalytical Systems - management to seek alternatives to enable co to repay indebtedness to Huntington bank in full upon expiration of forbearance period

* BASi reports fiscal 2016 full year and fourth quarter results

* Q4 loss per share $0.25

* Q4 revenue rose 3.6 percent to $5.154 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: