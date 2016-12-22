BRIEF-Patriot National announces review of strategic alternatives
* Patriot national announces review of strategic alternatives
Dec 22 First Foundation Inc :
* Additional shares issued in stock split are expected to be distributed on January 18, 2017
* Board has declared two-for-one stock split to be effected in form of a stock dividend on its common stock
* First foundation announces two-for-one stock split
* Innovative industrial properties acquires maryland property and enters into long-term lease with holistic industries