Dec 22 NeoGenomics Inc :
* NeoGenomics also revised its guidance for fiscal year 2016
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $244 mln to $246 mln
* For FY 2016 company now expects GAAP diluted EPS to be a
loss of $0.30 - $0.28 per share
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $247.6
mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 adjusted diluted EPS to be approximately $0.13 -
$0.15 per share
* Expect only minimal increases in 2017 interest expense
despite higher principal outstanding
* Have $52 mln available under revolving credit facility to
pursue strategic opportunities
* NeoGenomics closes $150 mln senior credit facility
* Facility also reduces our weighted average cost of senior
debt capital to roughly half previous level
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)