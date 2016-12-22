Dec 22 Ifabric Corp:

* Ifabric Corp. reports record fourth quarter revenue and financial results for its 2016 financial year ended September 30th, 2016

* Ifabric corp says "will see reasonable sales growth in our apparel division in 2017 and significant growth in 2018 and beyond"

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.001

* Ifabric corp qtrly revenues of $4.2 million compared to $3.1 million in Q4 2015