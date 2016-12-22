BRIEF-Travelzoo says Holger Bartel left co's board of directors
* Travelzoo - on May 22, Holger Bartel, co's global CEO & who previously served as chairman of board and global CEO, left co's board of directors - SEC filing
Dec 22 Ifabric Corp:
* Ifabric Corp. reports record fourth quarter revenue and financial results for its 2016 financial year ended September 30th, 2016
* Ifabric corp says "will see reasonable sales growth in our apparel division in 2017 and significant growth in 2018 and beyond"
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.001
* Ifabric corp qtrly revenues of $4.2 million compared to $3.1 million in Q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Travelzoo - on May 22, Holger Bartel, co's global CEO & who previously served as chairman of board and global CEO, left co's board of directors - SEC filing
AMSTERDAM, May 30 The Dutch government said on Tuesday that a study of the minimum amount of gas that can be produced annually at the Groningen gas field through 2020 while still guaranteeing supply is 21 billion cubic metres (bcm), assuming average temperatures.