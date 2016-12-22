BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia Q2 earnings per share C$1.62
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 22 Southern Co -
* Southern Company subsidiary acquires two wind projects in Texas
* Southern - Acquisition of 174-megawatt (MW) Salt Fork wind facility and 126-MW Tyler Bluff wind facility from EDF renewable energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes