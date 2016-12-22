BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia Q2 earnings per share C$1.62
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 22 Frontier Communications Corp
* Frontier communications corp says carriage agreement is scheduled to expire on dec. 31, 2016
* Press release - frontier communications continues negotiations with sinclair broadcast group to renew carriage agreement that provides content to approximately 3 percent of video subscribers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes