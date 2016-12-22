Dec 22 Innophos Holdings Inc

* Innophos Holdings has entered into a new senior secured credit facility with group of bank lenders, increasing borrowing capacity by $125 million to $450 million

* Innophos holdings says $450 million revolving credit line with a letter of credit subfacility of up to $20 million

* Innophos holdings says credit facility effectively replaces senior credit facility entered into on December 21, 2012, as subsequently amended

