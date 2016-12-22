BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia Q2 earnings per share C$1.62
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 22 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc says approximately 190 of a planned 450 patients have been enrolled in trial to date
* Progenics Pharmaceuticals announces independent committee's positive recommendation for continuation of phase 3 clinical trial of SPECT/CT imaging agent 1404
* Progenics Pharmaceuticals announces independent committee's positive recommendation for continuation of phase 3 clinical trial of SPECT/CT imaging agent 1404
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes