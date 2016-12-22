Dec 22 Founders Advantage Capital Corp :
* Founders Advantage Capital -entered into a letter of
intent to acquire a 52 pct majority interest in impact
communications a cash purchase price of $12.0 million
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp says impact will have a
combined board of directors consisting of Keith Kostek and two
nominees of corporation
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp says corporation intends
to fund transaction primarily through available borrowings under
its existing credit facility
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp. announces third
acquisition - signs letter of intent to acquire a 52 pct
interest in Impact Communications
