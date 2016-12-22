BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia Q2 earnings per share C$1.62
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 22 Rockwell Diamonds Inc
* Entered into purchase and sale agreement with NELESCO 318 proprietary for certain assets and assumption of certain liabilities
* An impairment of c$1.25m book value is expected to be recorded on transaction
* Agreement for cash consideration of c$4.3 million, assumption of c$6.7 million in rehabilitation liabilities, transfer of almost 100 employees
* Rockwell enters into a sale agreement for non-core assets as part of its recently announced strategic repositioning and business turnaround plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes