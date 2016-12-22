BRIEF-Veon says co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
Dec 22 New Millennium Iron Corp :
* New Millennium Iron Corp- Robert Patzelt, president and ceo since January 2014, will leave company as both an officer and director at end of 2016
* New Millennium Iron Corp- Patzelt will be succeeded by Ernest Dempsey
* New Millennium Iron Corp announces executive changes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 30 Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's third-biggest lender, on Tuesday reported second-quarter results which beat market expectations helped by a strong performance from its international business.