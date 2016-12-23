BRIEF-City of Phoenix exercises options for 32 New Flyer transit buses
* City of Phoenix exercises options for 32 New Flyer transit buses
Dec 23 Hemostemix Inc :
* Says execution of a management contractor agreement with Drive Capital Inc dated December 16
* Pursuant to agreement, Drive will oversea and manage all aspects of a corporate reorganization of Hemostemix
* Corporate reorganization of Hemostemix to include appointment of a new board of directors and management team
* Hemostemix announces reorganization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Perrigo Company PLC files first quarter 2017 form 10-Q and reports first quarter 2017 financial results