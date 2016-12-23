Dec 23 BioAmber Inc :

* Says gross proceeds to company will be approximately $7.0 million

* Says has priced an underwritten offering of 1.7 million shares of its common stock at a price of $4.00 per share

* BioAmber Inc announces $7 million underwritten offering of common stock and concurrent $8.9 million registered direct offering of warrants