BRIEF-City of Phoenix exercises options for 32 New Flyer transit buses
Dec 23 Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA :
* Receives a binding offer for the sale of certain Faurecia Auto Exterior's assets concerned by the decision of the European Commission
* Binding offer from US-based Flex|N|Gate group to acquire 7 sites for an enterprise value of 200 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Perrigo Company PLC files first quarter 2017 form 10-Q and reports first quarter 2017 financial results