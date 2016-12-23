Dec 23 Memorial Production Partners LP
* Memorial Production Partners - Entered into plan support
deal with holders of 50.2% of partnership's 7.625% senior notes
due 2021
* Entered into a plan support agreement with holders of
50.2% of partnership's 6.875% senior notes due 2022
* Memorial Production Partners - Expects to voluntarily file
for reorganization under chapter 11 of united states bankruptcy
code in coming weeks
* Memorial Production Partners-Reached
agreement-in-principle with agent under its revolving credit
facility on terms of a financial restructuring plan
* Financial restructuring will cancel more than $1.1 billion
of principal in outstanding notes
* Memorial Production Partners-Reached
agreement-in-principle on terms financial restructuring plan to
eliminate more $1.3 billion of debt from balance sheet
* Memorial Production Partners - Operations and production
expected to continue as normal throughout court-supervised
financial restructuring process
* Memorial Production Partners-Monetized certain hedge
positions, used proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings under
revolving credit facility by about $190 million
* Memorial Production Partners LP announces plan support
agreement and agreement-in-principle on comprehensive financial
restructuring to deleverage balance sheet
