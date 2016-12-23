BRIEF-Discovery Equity Partners reports 5.6 pct stake in Planet Payment
* Discovery Equity Partners L.P. Reports 5.6 percent stake in Planet Payment Inc as of may 17 - sec filing
Dec 23 Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Says Gino Romagnoli appointed CEO
* Lanesborough REIT -Arni Thorsteinson, who has served as CEO of LREIT since its inception, will continue to serve LREIT as vice chairman
* Lanesborough REIT announces appointment of chief executive officer
WELLINGTON, May 31 The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Wednesday that house prices remain elevated relative to income and any resurgence would be a worry.