Dec 23 Microbix Biosystems Inc :

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.010

* Microbix Biosystems Inc - continuing development of its new molecular controls product line, expects to launch new product offering later in 2017

* Microbix reports fiscal 2016 results continued profitability and strong revenue growth

* Q4 revenue C$3.471 million versus C$2.114 million