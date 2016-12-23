Dec 23 Caterpillar Inc :

* Joe Creed appointed vice president of finance services division

* Dave Walton appointed vice president of financial products division

* Kent Adams to retire

* Mike Dewalt, vice president of finance services division, has elected to retire

* Zack Kauk appointed vice president of excavation division

