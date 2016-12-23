BRIEF-Discovery Equity Partners reports 5.6 pct stake in Planet Payment
* Discovery Equity Partners L.P. Reports 5.6 percent stake in Planet Payment Inc as of may 17 - sec filing
Dec 23 United Community Bancorp Inc :
* Boards of the company and the bank have appointed David Rosen to serve as company's chief financial officer
* United Community Bancorp announces resignation of CFO Vicki March and appointment of David Rosen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WELLINGTON, May 31 The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Wednesday that house prices remain elevated relative to income and any resurgence would be a worry.