BRIEF-PennyMac Mortgage says co through 2 units entered amendment to master repurchase agreement
* Pennymac mortgage investment-on may 23 co through 2 units entered amendment to master repurchase agreement, dated as of october 14, 2016
Dec 23 Kontrol Energy Corp :
* Kontrol Energy Corp - has entered into debt settlement agreements with two arm's length creditors of company
* Kontrol Energy Corp - terms of financing are subject to a non-disclosure agreement.
* Kontrol Energy Corp enters into a letter of intent for $4 million of debt acquisition financing and completes third tranche closing of private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pennymac mortgage investment-on may 23 co through 2 units entered amendment to master repurchase agreement, dated as of october 14, 2016
* entered deal with Hyundai Motor UK to provide payment technology services to Hyundai Motor UK's online car buying platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: