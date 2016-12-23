BRIEF-FirstCash amends and extends $400 mln revolving bank credit facility through 2022
* Firstcash amends and extends $400 million revolving bank credit facility through 2022
Dec 23 Rizal Resources Corp -
* Rizal announces private placement of convertible promissory notes
* Rizal Resources - Proposed brokered private placement financing of convertible promissory notes to raise gross proceeds of up to A$3.0 million
* Rizal Resources Corp- Net proceeds of private placement will be used to bring Rizal's T'Boli project back in to production and fund working capital
* Net proceeds of private placement will be used to bring Rizal's flagship T'Boli project back in to production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Firstcash amends and extends $400 million revolving bank credit facility through 2022
LOS ANGELES, May 30 Apple Inc's Apple Music streaming service will release its adaptation of comedian James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" to subscribers beginning on Aug. 8, the company said on its website on Tuesday. The technology company had previously announced that "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" would be launched in April as part of a move into original video for Apple Music, a $9.99 a month streaming service. Apple later delayed the release without providing an explanation, Reuters