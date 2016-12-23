BRIEF-FirstCash amends and extends $400 mln revolving bank credit facility through 2022
* Firstcash amends and extends $400 million revolving bank credit facility through 2022
Dec 23 Arrow Electronics Inc -
* Arrow Electronics amended credit facility increased to $1.8 billion
* Arrow Electronics Inc- Has amended its revolving credit facility, extending its maturity to December 2021 and its capacity to $1.8 billion
* Arrow Electronics Inc - Credit facility previously matured in december 2018 and totaled $1.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Firstcash amends and extends $400 million revolving bank credit facility through 2022
LOS ANGELES, May 30 Apple Inc's Apple Music streaming service will release its adaptation of comedian James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" to subscribers beginning on Aug. 8, the company said on its website on Tuesday. The technology company had previously announced that "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" would be launched in April as part of a move into original video for Apple Music, a $9.99 a month streaming service. Apple later delayed the release without providing an explanation, Reuters