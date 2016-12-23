Dec 23 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Portola Pharmaceuticals announces FDA accepts New Drug Application for priority review and EMA validates marketing authorization application for oral, Factor Xa inhibitor anticoagulant betrixaban

* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc says has been given a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of June 24, 2017

* Portola Pharmaceuticals-EMA validated MAA for betrixaban for extended-duration prophylaxis of VTE in adults with acute medical illness,risk factors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: