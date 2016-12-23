BRIEF-FirstCash amends and extends $400 mln revolving bank credit facility through 2022
* Firstcash amends and extends $400 million revolving bank credit facility through 2022
Dec 23 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc -
* Portola Pharmaceuticals announces FDA accepts New Drug Application for priority review and EMA validates marketing authorization application for oral, Factor Xa inhibitor anticoagulant betrixaban
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc says has been given a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of June 24, 2017
* Portola Pharmaceuticals-EMA validated MAA for betrixaban for extended-duration prophylaxis of VTE in adults with acute medical illness,risk factors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Firstcash amends and extends $400 million revolving bank credit facility through 2022
LOS ANGELES, May 30 Apple Inc's Apple Music streaming service will release its adaptation of comedian James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" to subscribers beginning on Aug. 8, the company said on its website on Tuesday. The technology company had previously announced that "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" would be launched in April as part of a move into original video for Apple Music, a $9.99 a month streaming service. Apple later delayed the release without providing an explanation, Reuters