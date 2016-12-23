Dec 23 Dealnet Capital Corp
* Total consideration for portfolio to consist of cash
payment on closing of $22.5 million, issuance of 12.5 million
shares valued at $6.7 million
* On closing of deal, will simultaneously securitize certain
contracts from portfolio to fund cash portion of transaction
* Dealnet also expects to execute a separate funding
agreement for ongoing new originations with partner
* Dealnet executes agreement to acquire $29 million finance
receivable portfolio
