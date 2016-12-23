Dec 23 Steel Partners Holdings Lp :
* Steel Partners amends definitive agreement to acquire
remaining shares of Steel Excel
* Steel Partners Holdings Lp- upon completion of
transaction, Steel Excel will no longer be publicly traded
* Steel Partners Holdings Lp -to acquire all outstanding
shares of Steel Excel's stock for $17.80 per share in preferred
units of steel partners
* Steel Partners Holdings Lp- deal was unanimously approved
by boards of each of Steel Excel and general partner of Steel
Partners
