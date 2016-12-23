BRIEF-FirstCash amends and extends $400 mln revolving bank credit facility through 2022
* Firstcash amends and extends $400 million revolving bank credit facility through 2022
Dec 23 Urban Communications Inc:
* Urban Communications Inc. announces appointment Of Annie Chan as Chief Financial Officer
* Chan replaces interim CFO Julie Van Baarsen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 30 Apple Inc's Apple Music streaming service will release its adaptation of comedian James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" to subscribers beginning on Aug. 8, the company said on its website on Tuesday. The technology company had previously announced that "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" would be launched in April as part of a move into original video for Apple Music, a $9.99 a month streaming service. Apple later delayed the release without providing an explanation, Reuters